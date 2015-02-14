KUDANKULAM: Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Undertaking today visited the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant and inspected the various safety measures.

The committee members, led by Chairman Shantha Kumar, held discussions with officials, including those from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, KNPP officials said.

NPCL Chairman cum Managing Director K C Purohit was among those present.

Discussions were also held about the progress made in the second (1000 MW) unit which is almost ready for trial run.

Some members inspected the development works, including the construction of a super speciality hospital and 1,000 houses for fishermen in the village.

They said Rs 500 crore had been alotted for development works in and around the plant.