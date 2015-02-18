COIMBATORE: City-based Raptor Technologies today launched a 'visually affluent' personalized learning module for 12th standard English medium students doing Tamil Nadu state syllabus.

The YEAH (Your Education at Home) is a solution, which could not only save time, money and energy spent by a student and parent, but make the student a complete individual with concept, application and result oriented knowledge, Karthikeyan, Managing Director, Raptor, told reporters here.

The motive behind developing such a product was to reach each and every student community invariable of their society, status and affordablity to benefit and score high, he said.

The off line pen drive-based YEAH will have 4 subjects--Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology or Computer science, Savitha, Project head, said,adding it wouid have objective and subjective tests and question papers and answers since 2006.

She said it was very unfortunate that students now spend most of their time travelling to special coaching centres, attending hundreds of test batches, spending a lot of money and even then missing the ultimate point of 'learning.

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility, Raptor is providing the product free of cost to the Government and Corporation schools in Coimbatore, which will benefit about 25,000 students, Karthikeyan said.

The company also plans to come out with Tamil medium product in the coming years, depending on syllabus change as the present product was the result of three years' efforts, he said.