Home States Tamil Nadu

Krishnagiri Health Officials Deny Sex Selective Abortions

Published: 26th February 2015 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2015 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

COIMBATORE: Commenting on the widespread use of portable scan devices for sex determination in some parts of the State, A Chandranathan, director of Medical and Rural Health Services, said they were unaware of the misuse of such machines to identify foetal sex.

Dr Hariprasad, Block Development Officer in the Department of Public Health, Krishnagiri, said some qualified scan centres, to remain on the safer side, use code words or signals to reveal the gender of the foetus. Medical Termination of Pregnancy is being carried out in the same hospitals as ‘packages’, varying from `5K-`8K depending on development of the foetus, he added.

Similarly, seven scan centres in Cuddalore, Neyveli, Panruti and Vadalur areas use codes such as chocolate or rose to indicate the gender of the foetus as female, said R Murugappan of Cuddalore-based NGO Social Awareness Society for Youth (SASY). The centres would also persuade couples to opt for sex-selective abortion at private hospitals with whom they had a nexus, he said. In most cases, the use of portable scan devices went unrecorded as they were handed out as ‘complimentary gifts’ to doctors in private hospitals if they purchased state-of-the-art conventional scan machines, said activist P Pavalam.

Murugappan alleged that Village Health Nurses (VHNs) would assist pregnant women and take them to private scan centres, which collected `50-70 for revealing the sex of the foetus. The same nurses would take them to private hospitals where sex-selective abortions were done just like regular surgeries. 

However, a top Department of Public Health official denied this allegation stating that it was highly impossible. Pavalam, who has been running the Campaign Against Sex-Selective Abortion (CASA) in several districts of Tamil Nadu for 20 years, said two years ago, Chennai-based mobile scanning units with unauthorised portable devices disclosed foetal sex, which led to sex-selective abortion in rural areas of Tiruvallur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp