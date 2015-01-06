MADURAI: A week after the President of India gave assent to the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill, a public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) challenging the new mechanism and panel for the appointment of Supreme Court and High Court judges.

The petitioner, an advocate from Madurai, submitted that the Supreme Court of India under the Constitution of India is the final interpreter and guardian of the constitution. As per Article 124 (2) of the Constitution of India, the judges of the Supreme Court are appointed by the President of India and other Supreme Court and High Court judges are also appointed by the President in consultation with the Chief Justice of Supreme Court.

Under the new mechanism, the judges of Supreme Court and the High Court will be chosen by the executive powers and the appointments would be discretionary and influenced due to political considerations, the petitioner contended in the public interest litigation.