Liquor, Cash Looted from Tasmac Shops

MADURAI/SALEM: Unable to resist the urge to consume liquor on a dry day, a gang allegedly dug up a tunnel to gain entry into a TASMAC outlet at Usilampatti in the district and decamped with around 1,000 bottles on Friday. Such was the single minded preoccupation of the burglars with the bottles that they did not even make an attempt on the cash counter, sources said.

They said the outlet at Pottalpatti had downed the shutters on Thursday night. Friday being a dry day on occasion of Tiruvalluvar anniversary, the shop did not open. On Friday afternoon, local residents noticed a pit in front of the outlet and alerted the shop supervisor, M Pichaimayan (58), who rushed to the spot. On inspection, Pichaimayan realised that it was no ordinary pit, but a tunnel which opened into the shop.

On taking stock, the supervisor found that the burglars had made away with 893 bottles of 180 ml liquor (quarter), 57 bottles of 375 ml (half) and 48 bottles of 650 ml beer.

On information, police registered a case and launched an investigation. A police official said that the burglars did not touch the cash counter and had targeted the bottles alone. The Usilampatti taluk police suspected the hand of a five-member gang, which had a history of such attempts on TASMAC outlets, behind the burglary.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident reported from Veeranam in Salem district, burglars struck at a TASMAC outlet on Mannarpalayam Road on Saturday night and decamped with Rs.9,000.

The matter came to light when a few local residents noticed a hole on the wall of the outlet. They immediately alerted the Veeranam police, who rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Sources said that the cash counter was broken open and Rs.9,000 missing. A case was registered. A similar attempt was made at another TASMAC outlet near Seelavari Lake. However, the burglars failed to gain entry into the shop.

