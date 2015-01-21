VELLORE: Four pimps including one woman were arrested by police officials and three women involved in prostitution were rescued near Yelagiri Hills here on Tuesday.

Pimps - Rafeek of Vaniyambadi, Manju of Virunjipuram, Shahjahan and Jayavelu, both of Yelagiri, a lodge manager, Manju, in Yelagiri Hills and four men who were using the services of the pimp - Sudhakar, Murugan, Kandasamy and Bargur - were arrested.

The police team led by Inspector Murugesan found a car parked on the road to the hill top on Tuesday.

Murugesan said, “On checking, we found three women along with the pimps involved in prostitution.”

He added, “Rafeek, the main pimp who has sources in Bengaluru, arranged three women for prostitution to make quick money, during the pongal festival. The women stayed at Manju’s house in Virunjipuram, an associate of Rafeek.”

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the four pimps arranged for women from other states for prostitution in and around Yelagiri Hills.