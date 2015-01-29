PUDUCHERRY: The city gets yet another chance to witness the Pondy Partages (Indo-French Festival 2015) with the 27-day long festival being inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Ajay Kumar Singh here on Wednesday night.

The festival, with 27 events, is being organised by Alliance Francaise, Pondicherry. The inaugural function was held at Alliance Francaise Maison Colombani in the presence of Tourism and Welfare Minister P. Rajavelou, tourism secretary R. Mihir Vardhan. French delegates also took part.

The festival reflects the exchanges between the two countries and will have 12 musical concerts, six films, four talks, dance recital, play, puppet show, photo exhibition and seminar. The best of French arts will come to town, with a spice of Indian flavours. The aim is to highlight the Puducherry city during the peak tourist season. The event is organized in association with the Department of Tourism, Puducherry together with the Navayuga Consultancy Service. Last year’s Indo-French Festival had nearly 15,000 spectators.