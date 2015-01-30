CHENNAI: Come Saturday morning, the Marina will be bathed in a sea of saffron as a multitude of young ‘Vivekanandas’ — 10,000 to be precise — march along the sandy coastline in a demonstration of the deep-rooted spiritual, moral and cultural wisdom of the Hindu life, faith and belief. The walkathon will be a grand prelude to the seventh edition of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair set to begin here on February 3.

The fair is organised by the Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation (HSSF). This year, 300 organisations have so far registered for the week-long event to be held in AM Jain College, Meenambakkam. The expenditure is estimated to be around `2 crore.

“It has been a long journey,” recalled R Rajalakshmi, trustee, HSSF, at a media briefing on Thursday. .

It will be a hectic week that will witness the finals of the various competitions for students, games, seminars, medical camps, blood donation drive and cultural and religious events. “The fair will be preceded by three programmes organised HSSF’s Moral and Cultural Training Foundation,” Rajalakshmi said.

The preliminary rounds of 376 competitions would be held in around 1,000 schools on six themes on which Hindu spiritualism and lifestyle was based - preservation of ecology, conservation of forest and wildlife, sustaining environment, inculcation of family and human values, fostering women’s honour, instilling patriotism. Around one lakh students would take part in the contests. An important highlight would be the felicitation of 1,008 teachers from private and government schools.

Also, a Swami Vivekananda Rath Yatra, comprising 25 decorated chariots mounted with the saffron saint, would visit the schools and a walkathon with students dressed as the iconic figure would be held. The fair would witness the participation of various spiritual leaders.