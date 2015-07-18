CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has launched 150 e-service centres at an investment of 5.92 crore in the state where people can property tax, water tax and electricity consumption charges.

Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa formally launched the service at the secretariat recently through video conferencing, an official release said here today.

The setting up of the centres follows the success of a pilot study undertaken by the State IT department.

Tamil Nadu government in its annual budget for the year 2014-15 had announced that e-service facility would be launched in the state, offering several services including payment of property tax, electricity charges and water tax.

Last year 14 such e-service centres were launched as part of a pilot study undertaken by the State IT department and about 52 lakh benefitted out of it, it said.

Jayalalithaa on the occasion had also launched e-service centres at the secretariat and also at 50 zonal offices operating under the Chennai Corporation, it said.

Through the e-service centres people can get details of income certificate and caste certificate, among others, it said.