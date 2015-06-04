VELLORE: Around 100 students of Municipality High School in Gandhi Nagar (Vaniyambadi town) staged a road-roko on the Vaniyamabadi-Alangayam road, Wednesday morning, demanding that stagnant rainwater, that had collected in the school-premises, be drained out for them to resume classes.

Heavy rains on Tuesday evening resulted in rainwater flooding the school premises, including the classrooms with the water remaining stagnant until Wednesday morning.

The school-compound wall had been destroyed months ago to lay pipelines connected to a new water tank adjacent to the school premises under the Combined Water Supply Scheme from Mettur allowing rainwater to gush into the school premises.

The 600 students studying in the school found on Wednesday morning the premises to be flooded with rainwater following which the students staged the road-roko.

Police and Vaniyambadi Municipality officials reached the spot and pacified the students assuring the students that the water would be drained out, after which the student called off the protest.

Local sources claim the road-roko was politically motivated by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ward councillor to malign the image of the local body.

Municipality Engineer (in charge), V Sampath said, “The issue has been brought under control and local body workers drained the stagnated water out of the school premises and in some places, the water has dried up.”

Locals claimed that books and clothes that were to be distributed freely to the students were drenched.

However Sampath clarified that only a few school books and clothes that were extra and remaining after all students were issued their material were in the store-room.

The compound wall will be re-built soon after the pipeline work which is in the final stages, is completed, the official added.