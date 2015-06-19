COIMBATORE: A parent has petitioned the inspector of matriculation schools demanding action against a private school here for allegedly sending home his two children after he asked for details about the fees fixed by the government.

He also wants them to be readmitted to the same school at the rates fixed by the government.

“I was shocked when I returned home after work to find the children waiting near our house. The school had dropped them there by their school van,” the parent, K Manikandan of Guruvayoor Nagar in Malumichampatty, said.

His daughter has been a student of the PMG Matriculation School at Othakkal Mandapam, on the city's outskirts, for five years. His son has been there for three years.

“As I did not know about the fees fixed by the government for private schools, I asked the school administration for details when I went to pay the fees for my children last week. The school authorities then asked me to apply for transfer certificates for them,” he said in the petition submitted on Thursday.

“The day after I inquired about the government fee structure, the school authorities asked me to take my children home. I refused. To my shock, I found them waiting near our house on my return from work,” he said.

“This has caused great stress and mental agony to my children, their mother and me. The Inspector

of Matriculation Schools should take action against the school administration for this action. They should also be readmitted to the school and only fees fixed by the government charged,” said Manikandan.

However, the Inspector of Matriculation R Geetha was not available in the office.

Sivakumar, Superintendent Inspector at the office, told Express that soon after getting the petition, they directed the school to take back the children and charge only the fees fixed by the government.

When contacted, PMG Matriculation School Principal Valarmathi denied the allegation.

“We have displayed the government fee structure on the school notice board. We also did not force the parent to take transfer certificates for the children,” she added.