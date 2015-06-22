VELLORE:A 7-year-old boy died in Yelagiri hills on Sunday afternoon after he fell down from the tractor trailer he was travelling in and came under the wheels of the vehicle, dying on the spot.

The deceased, a student in the Second Standard in a private school, was identified as Kanish Kumar, son of Kuppuswamy, a resident of Palakaniyoor village in Yelagiri hills. Kuppuswamy is a daily-wage labourer in the hills.

According to a police official, the deceased Kanish was playing in the locality with his friends on Sunday. When the boys saw a tractor that was driven by Jayakumar, a relative of Kuppuswamy, Kanish asked for a ride on the tractor with all of his friends.

Jayakumar obliged and gave a ride to Kanish and his friends. During the ride, Kanish, sitting behind Jayakumar on the tractor, slipped and fell from the moving vehicle and was crushed by the tyre dying on the spot. Soon after the incident, Jayakumar fled the spot and has been absconding ever since. The boys alerted the villagers and Kuppuswamy regarding the incident.

A case was registered in Yelagiri police station and an inquiry is on. The police have also launched a manhunt for Jayakumar.