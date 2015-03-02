VELLORE: Five peddlers, including three members of one family, were arrested for possessing and smuggling ganja. The police seized 16 kg ganja and confiscated two four-wheelers and two bikes used for smuggling. The police are on the lookout for a sixth man.

Acting on a tip-off, Inspector of Tirupattur Town, M Gunasekaran and his team conducted vehicle-check on Saturday at Salem-Krishnagiri Road junction. The police team intercepted a share-auto in Tirupattur Town on Saturday morning. They picked up two women, who were later identified as Rajammal (65) and Krishnaveni (51) of Ambedkar Nagar in Karur, Dharmapuri district with four kg ganja. Upon interrogation, the police learned that a few of their associates were purchasing contraband in large quantities from Kuppam in AP for sale in and around Vellore and Dharmapuri districts.

The police team later arrested three members of a family - Ranjitha (51) and her two sons Tirupathi(26) and Panneerselvam(24)- in their house in Ragupathiyur village on the outskirts of Tirupattur, where the police seized 12 kg of ganja and confiscated two four-wheelers and two motorbikes.

“Tirupathi and his family members smuggled the contraband from Kuppam in AP to their native village and sold it to other small time peddlers,” said Gunasekaran. He added that they have launched a manhunt for Jayavel, father of Tirupathi and Paneerselvam, in connection with the case.

Following the seizure, the Tirupattur Town police filed a case against the five. While the three women were remanded to the Special Prison for Women, Tirupathi and his brother Panneerselvam were lodged in the Vellore Central Prison for Men.