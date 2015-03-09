THOOTHUKUDI: It was a narrow escape for 36 people on board a TNSTC bus as the alert driver stopped the vehicle and asked passengers to disembark before fire engulfed it on Sunday.

As the bus neared Kayathar, in the Madurai-Kanyakumari National Highways, the bus driver, Edward, noticed smoke billowing from the front of the bus. Soon, he parked the bus along the roadside.

While he went down to extinguish the smoke, he noticed that the fire had started to spread and immediately alerted the passengers. Within minutes of the passengers getting off, the fire engulfed the entire bus.

The bus got completely gutted even before the fire fighters could arrive to douse the fire, claimed police. Following the incident, a case has been filed and the matter is under investigation.