CHENNAI: Reverting to the time-tested policing method, the city police is all set to have bicycle patrolling to increase presence and enhance community rapport which is crucial in preventing crime.

Approving the proposal sent by the city police, the State government has sanctioned funds for purchasing bicycles, said sources.

Bicycle patrol, the proposal cited, would help cops develop better rapport with the public which in turn would help in gathering intelligence.

City police sources said they had sought five bicycles each for all 135 police stations which fall under the jurisdiction of Chennai Metropolitan Police. “We have not decided any deadline for rolling out the project yet. We are hoping to get it done in a month or two,” said a senior official.

Commenting on the proposal, former DGP V Vaikunth noted that bicycle patrolling has been in vogue for ages. “It will increase the presence of cops on the street and the bicycle patrolling itself is superior to other forms, as the personnel involved will have direct interaction with the public. It also offers greater mobility even in heavy traffic and help reach the remotest streets where even bikes cannot ply,” he pointed out.

Recalling an incident in the early 1970s when he was SP of Coimbatore, Vaikunth said the obstruction of pathway by private transporters came to light only when the bicycle patrol was deployed on bus routes.

“An inspector who was riding a bicycle questioned a bus driver for obstructing the path by parking the bus in the middle of the road. The driver picked up a quarrel, and was immediately taken to the police station where he was booked for causing nuisance,” he recalled.

“Cycle patrolling should have different routes covering the entire jurisdiction of the police station. The cycles should also be fitted with communication device for for real-time updates from the field and vice-versa,” he suggested.

Baby Stolen from Central Station

Chennai: A six-month-old baby girl, Yazhini, was reported missing from Chennai Central early on Monday while she was sleeping beside her parents and two siblings near the AC waiting room. Yazhini’s father Raja is a supervisor at a construction site in Kolathur and the family had come to Central to catch a train to Palani on Sunday night. But they missed the train and decided to travel on Monday after sleeping in the station. A complaint has been lodged with the Government Railway Police (GRP).