NAGAPATTINAM/KARAIKAL: When the Indian Coast Guard vessels - ICGS Ameya and ICGS Rani Abbakka - anchored at the Karaikal port on Saturday evening, the 43 fishermen released from the Sri Lankan jails heaved a sigh of relief, marking the end of their 15-day-long ordeal. The fishermen, belonging to Karaikal and Nagapattinam, were handed over to the Indian Coast Guard personnel by the Sri Lankan navy.