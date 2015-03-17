COIMBATORE: Over 13,000 gelatin sticks and 6,450 detonators were seized near Sulur on Monday by the Organized Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) of police.

The manager of the warehouse where the explosives were stocked was arrested and the two trucks that were moving the explosives were also seized.

The OCIU effected the seizure after it got a tip about the consignment that was being moved to quarries near Sulur on Monday morning.

Police stopped the trucks at Pachapalayam near Sulur.

The two drivers, M Anbazhagan (30), and Ravi, both from Erode, fled the spot. However, M Sengodan (35) of Bhavani, who was inside one of the trucks was arrested. A total of 13,600 gelatin sticks, 5,950 of electric detonators, 500 ordinary detonators, 732 metres of safety wire for electric detonators and 375 metres of safety wire for ordinary detonators were found by police.