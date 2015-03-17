VELLORE: Seven members of the All India Gramin Dak Sevak Union (AIGDSU) shaved their heads in front of the head post office in Anna Salai on Monday.

Members of the AIGDSU have been staging an indefinite strike since Tuesday last, seeking redressal of issues they say are unfair.

Their demands include regularization of their employment and the provision of all benefits on par with regular employees of the Postal Department. They are also against the move to privatise postal services and are demanding that a committee headed by a Supreme Court justice look into addressing their problems.

“We will not withdraw our protest till our demands met. We want the same benefits as other postal employees. We will not resume our work and that is our final call,” said J Danavel, President of AIGDSU, Vellore Division.

Because of the protest, money order services to rural areas were mainly affected.