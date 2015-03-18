NAGAPATTINAM: According to a fisherman Sathish owner of one the retrieved trawlers, it is said that the fishing nets of lakhs worth were found damaged in the Indian fishing vessels anchored at the Kankesanthurai coast for over the past six months. ‘Our GPS and fish finder equipment were returned to us safely but the fishing nets and ropes were found extremely damaged.’ Sathish added. As the State government had sponsored about 400-800 litres of cost free diesel to the fishermen here for recovering the confiscated boats from Sri Lanka, the fishermen representatives of Nagapattinam thanked the State government for its timely gesture to lessen the financial burden off fishermen community.