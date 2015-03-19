Govt Must Takeover B and C Mills Land: PIL

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: CPI(M) leader and former Perambur MLA, SK Mahendran has moved Madras High Court for a direction to the TN government to cancel assignment of 21.86 acre prime patta land to the erstwhile Binny Limited and take back the property as the company has violated the conditions imposed by the then British government in 1930.

According to petitioner, the B & C Mills, established in 1921, got amalgamated into Binny Ltd in 1969 to provide more employment opportunities. During the second world war, the then British government wanted more production and assigned 21.96 acres of land called “Barracks Land” to Binny Ltd.

Among the conditions laid down was that in case the company wanted to sell the land to people other than British nationals, they would have to seek the permission of the government. If they violated any one of these conditions, the assignment would become null and void and the government had every right to take possession of the land without paying any compensation therefor.

However, Binny Ltd closed the mill in 1996 and found that converting the land into real estate property would be a more profitable proposition.

The District Revenue Officer, claimed the petitioner, rejected his representation in this regard. Hence the present petition.