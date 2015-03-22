COIMBATORE:Two persons were killed and five others were injured after a car driver, who was in an inebriated condition collided with them near Annur on Friday night.

Police said that the two victims, a banyan company employee and his son were killed in the incident.

The accused Senthil Kumar (34), a mechanic from Annur was driving his car to Tirupur on Friday. His first collision is believed to be with one pedestrian, S Thulasiammal (50) from Panathopumayil village near Annur. He did not stop after the collision.

Around two kilometres further up the road, he collided with K Nagaraj (40) from Kolathupalayam near Annur, his wife Maheshwari (30), their son Moses (14) and daughter Darshini (10). The family was on a bike when the incident occurred.

Despite all four having been rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Nagaraj and his son Moses succumbed to their injuries.

Locals apprehended Senthil Kumar and thrashed him before handing him over to Annur police. Police took him to the Annur government hospital to ascertain whether he was in an inebriated state. The results from the tests were positive, police said.

He was initially booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was later booked under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, following the death of the two victims.

Senthil was arrested and lodged in the central prison here in the early hours of Saturday.