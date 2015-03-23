COIMBATORE: All people should make some sacrifices to so that we can continue to have forests and wild animals, I Anwardeen Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore, said here on Sunday.

Speaking on ‘Forest Conservation and Emerging Issues’ at a meeting organised by OSAI, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Anwardeen also called for the protection of eco-sensitive zones in Tamil Nadu so that core conservation is not affected. But forest cover in the State has been steadily increasing in the last 15 years.

He recalled a recent incident in Gudalur where three forest vehicles were burnt and Forest staff, including a range officer, were attacked by some people after a man-eater tiger killed a woman worker in a tea estate. This happened though staff at the lower levels work day and night in the forests, and do not even get time to spend with their families. “Without knowledge of facts, people blame forest staffs for human-animal conflicts,” he said.

“Two wild elephants were killed in Gudalur because a farm owner installed an electric fence. We arrested him, but the Electricity Board cannot disconnect power to the farm as it comes under ‘basic needs’,” he added.

He also said that Tamil Nadu was the only state which has commission to recruit forest rangers. As many as 33,000 people applied for 150 ranger posts.

At the function, Anwardeen appreciated Reginald and Binny, who rescue caged parakeets.

Also appreciated were Rajendran of Pasumai Desam, who along with other members of the organisation, planted 1,440 saplings last year and Anand, who distributes free sparrow nests to help increase the bird’s population.

OSAI president Kalidass said there was now greater awareness among the public on the need to protect forests.