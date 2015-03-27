MADURAI: Though India has immense volleyball women talent, they are unable to shine due to a lack of jobs, said Indian men's volleyball team head coach and Dronacharya awardee G E Sridharan here on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 41st sports day event of EMG Yadava Women's College in the city, Sridharan said the country has immense potential in women volleyball, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which are powerhouses of the sport besides the Indian Railways.

The Tamil Nadu women's team alone has four players who are taller than 190 centimeters, a remarkable quality for any volleyball team, he added.

But neither corporates nor government offers jobs to these sportswomen, said Sridharan.

Even jobs to men volleyball players on the sports quota have been reducing over the years, with only few including the Indian Railways and banks supporting the sport, he said.

Calling for a government agency to monitor the performance of the quota beneficiaries, Sridharan, who was also Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission Member (Sports), said he would urge the commission in its upcoming meeting to focus more on a huge volleyball women talent.

Volleyball is another "less-interested" sport in the cricket-centric nation, where popularity of the sport would mainly be linked to winning medals, he said.

Even Indian national players ranked 30th worldwide have been receiving poor remuneration, and since they need to work to survive, they have not been playing the sport as professionals, said the coach.