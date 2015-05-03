PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Science Centre and Planetorium (PSCP), a joint initiative by the Union Government and the Union Territory to impart science education, will be dedicated to the people of Puducherry on Sunday.

Director General of National Council of Science Museums, GS Rautela, told reporters on Saturday that the centre is an interactive and informal science learning platform built at an expenditure of `5.5 crore.

Dr Mahesh Sharma, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, will inaugurate the Centre in the presence of Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

Explaining about the highlights of the centre, Rautela said the Puducherry Centre stands tall with an exhibition hall exclusively devoted to Marine biology, which has exhibits on marine ecology, diversity, resources and marine tourism.

He said the gallery will help in developing our understanding of oceans and the dependence of humanity on oceans, and added that the National Council of Science Museums lays great emphasis to region specific exhibits. The Fun Science section have 40 exhibits while the Marine Biology section houses 35 exhibits. The centre will have an outdoor science park with 30 exhibits, which will help children learn science principles first hand, he added.

The digital planetarium with 8 metre spherical dome and sophisticated projector system brings alive the night sky with various astronomical phenomena. The shows are fully digitized and automated with shows in both Tamil and English.

The planetarium can accommodate 55 people at a time and will provide an opportunity for children to understand the basics of astronomy. He said the Centre also plans to hold training programmes for Science teachers at regular intervals to improve the quality of science teaching.

Rautela said the Centre will inculcate a love for science among children. Students can drop by during weekends or on holidays to familiarise with concepts of science. The Centre developed by National Council of Science Museums will be maintained by Department of Science and Technology.