COIMBATORE: While summer is typically the season for water shortage, city residents are lucky this year. For the copious showers in the catchments of Siruvani dam last year has kept the water level in good stead, thus benefiting lakhs of residents in the old corporation limit, who continue to receive water from the dam.

Meanwhile, the officials of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board have expressed confidence that the supply will be sufficient for another 60 days.

The water level now stands at 20 ft as against the total height of 51 ft and about 80 million litres per day (MLD) is being pumped out from the dam.

“The current storage is sufficient to meet the water needs the residents up to first week of July. If the Southwest monsoon sets in by then, the water level will go up further,” said a source from TWAD board.

On May 3, soon after summer rains, the board increased the water supply from 77 mld to 80 mld.

The dam had received 24 mm of rainfall on April 27. Similarly, 8 mm was recorded in the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning at 7 am.

According to sources, wards 10 to 15, 20 to 25, 50 to 52 and 76 to 85 in the old corporation limit are receiving Siruvani water once in four days.

Though Siruvani water is supplied on a regular basis, the local body had revised the schedule on March 23, after water level in the dam started dipping.

So far, Coimbatore district has received 80 mm rainfall during summer and meteorological department is expecting an additional 50 mm before May.

On Monday, when Agni Natchathiram had officially begun, Coimbatore city received 22 mm rainfall. Similarly Pollachi, Sultanpettai, Periyanacikenpalayam and Valparai areas also witnessed rainfall.

Weathermen have predicted that the temperature is likely to go up to 38 degree Celsius this May.