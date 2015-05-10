PUDUCHERRY:The submission of online application for professional courses through Centralized Admission Committee (CENTAC) began here on Saturday and is all set to continue till May 18, the last day for submission.

The application fee too can be submitted only online.

The aspirants must submit online print out to the CENTAC by May 23 either in person or through post or courier addressed to The Covener, CENTAC office, Pondicherry Engineering College Campus, Pillaichavady, Puducherry 605014.

The instructions are provided for the candidates posted in the website of CENTAC.