PUDUCHERRY:Even as there is an anxious wait for approval for admission of students in the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI), the only medical college under its administration, the government is confident of getting the nod.

“ We are expecting positive development”, said Health Secretary V Candavelou. The status of admission to the college for this academic year will be known only after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) gives its verdict on the recommendations of the MCI. The MCI had taken the decision with regard to the medical college at an executive meeting on May 13 on the basis of inspections carried out in December last year. The government has given an undertaking for compliance before the commencement of classes. “The government had stated that if there were any further deficiencies, they would be addressed,” said Candavelou. The outcome will be known next month.

Pointing out the deficiencies in the college, which was started in 2010-2011 with 150 students, the MCI had directed it to install a CT scanner, get adequate books in the library, set up a fully functional blood bank and an auditorium, and establish staff quarters. This was communicated to the college in February by the three member team, which conducted the inspection. Dr V Govindraj, director of the college told Express that the college administration had already replied to the MCI with regard to establishing the facilities. The college has applied to the licensing authority in Chennai for setting up a blood bank , he added.

The college is due for recognition which is important for the first batch of students in their final year. There is uncertainty with regard to admission of students through Centac in the seven self financing colleges in the UT as well, as the number of seats they would surrender to government pool has not been finalised yet.