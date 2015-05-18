VILLUPURAM:A software engineer from Chennai drowned in a swimming pool of a private resort at Kottakuppam while playing with his friends after a drink. Police said the deceased was Senthil (26) of S D Colony in Chennai. He had gone to Puducherry with ten friends, including his co-workers Richard, Sathish, Raji, Chandru and Amuthavel.

They visited a few tourist spots in the Union Territory and had lunch and liquor. Later, they came to a resort at Kottakuppam and entered the swimming pool. They started playing when Senthil began drowning. But, his friends thought he was acting and made fun of him. Realising that he was in real danger, they removed him from the pool, but by then, he had died. The resort management informed the Kottakuppam police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to the PIMS hospital at Kalapet for an autopsy.

Police said the pool was not deep and Senthil knew swimming. Since he had consumed liquor, he was not able to swim.