CHENNAI:Amidst thunderous applause from party cadre and the public, AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa on Saturday assumed the office of Chief Minister for the fifth time at a colourful function held at the Madras University Auditorium. Governor K Rosaiah administered the oath of office and secrecy to her. Along with her, 28 ministers were also sworn in.

As Jayalalithaa said Jayalalithaa enum naan (I, J Jayalalithaa), the AIADMK cadre and functionaries cheered her with Amma Vaazhga slogans. Pausing for a moment, she continued her oath taking. After Jayalalithaa, the ministers took oath in two batches. In each batch, 14 ministers took oath simultaneously. Fourteen microphones were placed on the dais for this. All of them took oath in the name of God. The swearing-in ceremony lasted 26 minutes.

Just after Jayalalithaa was sworn in as the CM, the Governor greeted her by presenting a bouquet. Prior to the administration of oath, Jayalalithaa formally introduced her Cabinet colleagues to Rosaiah.

A host of dignitaries, including senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP leaders

H Raja and L Ganesan, actors including Rajinikanth, ICC chairman N Srinivasan, industrialist A C Muthiah, Madurai Adheenam Arunagirinatha Swamigal, AIADMK MPs, AISMK founder R Sarathkumar, those from the judiciary and representatives of consulates of various countries attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later tweeted his greetings to Jayalalithaa on assuming the office the office of the Chief Minister. In New Delhi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at a press conference, greeted Jayalalithaa and said, “We wish her all success in this tenure.” He said the NDA government will maintain the best relationship with the government of Tamil Nadu and fully cooperate with it.

AIADMK cadre accorded a rousing reception to Jayalalithaa on her way from Poes Garden to the Madras University auditorium. She offered prayers at the Jaya Maha Ganapathi temple near her residence before proceeding to the venue for the swearing-in.

The Kamarajar Road along Marina Beach, through which her cavalcade moved, was kept traffic-free on the occasion.

star-studded event

The swearing-in ceremony of J Jayalalithaa on Saturday was a star-studded event. Apart from political bigwigs and industry honchos, film personalities, including Rajinikanth, Sarath Kumar, Ilaiyaraja, ‘Kalaipuli’ Thanu and veteran producer A V M Saravanan, took part in the function.