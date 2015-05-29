VELLORE:A 40-year-old construction worker died and his co-worker injured after the ceiling of a septic tank collapsed over them in Jegamchetti Street in Walajapet municipality on Thursday.

The deceased, K Siva was a resident of Nallamedu village in Walajapet.

The 40-year-old was building a septic tank along with his co-worker N Ganesh(21) in Venkatramani’s house in Jegamchetti street, in Walajapet.

On Thursday around 10.30 am, while he was laying the concrete on the floor of the underground septic tank, the newly-built ceiling and the walls of the tank collapsed and fell over him.

Siva died on the spot, while Ganesh who was working along with him survived with injuries.

The co-worker was taken to Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

A case was registered in Walajapet police station in connection with the incident and further inquiry is on.