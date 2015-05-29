Two Arrested for Attempt to Murder

Express News Service By

COIMBATORE: Two persons were arrested and charged with attempt to murder after they stabbed a 28-year-old man as well as his neighbour near Velandipalayam on Tuesday.

Police said, the complainant, M Basheer Mohammed (28), a salesman working at a jewelry store, had bought a property in the area around a year ago. The property had belonged to the relative of two of the accused, who had been identified as K Devaraj(49) and his brother, K Jayachandran(37)of JJ Nagar, Kovilmedu. The two had wanted to purchase the land, which Basheer had bought and had been arguing with him ever since the transaction had been made.

On Tuesday night, Basheer Mohammed and his mother, M Jamuna, were returning home after watching a movie. A neighbour, Latha, was also walking home with them.

The two men are alleged to have verbally abused Basheer Mohammed, which led to a quarrel erupting between the two parties. Devaraj and Jayachandran then allegedly attacked Basheer with iron rods and a sickle. When Latha tried to intervene, the they physically assaulted her. Both Latha and Basheer were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Acting on a complaint by Basheer, police booked Devaraj and Jayachandran. They were subsequently arrested and remanded in prison.