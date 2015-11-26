VELLORE: A district level selection trial will be held on December 2 at the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan premises for the National Youth Festival being organized in Raipur, Chhattisgarh between January 12 and 16. According to the district sports officer A Nagarajan, the candidates must be in the age group of 13 and 25 (boys and girls). The selection will be in 18 categories of folks dance, folk music, skits (in English and Hindi), Carnatic music, Hindustani music, elocution, musical instruments such as harmonium, mridhangam, flute, veena, guitar, table, Manipuri dance, Bharthanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak and Odisi dances.

Selected candidates will be sent to the state level trials to be held in Tiruchy on December 7 for participation in the 20th National Youth Festival. Interested candidates should contact 7401703483 or the NYK Sangathan at 0416-2245175 for registration. No allowances will be made and the decision of the selection committee is final.