Captain Says Ready to Take Alcohol Test, Challenges Others

DMDK founder Vijaykanth has thrown an open challenge, saying that he was ready to undergo an alcohol test.

SALEM: DMDK founder Vijaykanth has thrown an open challenge, saying that he was ready to undergo an alcohol test.

Addressing a meeting during the Makkalukaka Makkal Panni Thittam (People’s Programme for People) campaign at Mechery in the district on Wednesday, he said leaders who accuse him of being an alcoholic were themselves alcoholics. “I am willing to undergo an alcohol test. Let them also undergo and prove who has more alcohol in the body,” he said.

Vijaykanth, who made a short address, criticised the government on several issues, like water problem and poor condition of buses.

Vijaykanth’s wife and DMDK leader, Premaltha, spoke about officials facing pressure. If the DMDK was voted to power, honest officials would get their due. She also listed the promises that DMDK MLAs in Salem district had fulfilled. She also said that transgenders would have a special place in society if the DMDK comes to power. Transgenders were given welfare aid to the tune of Rs 25 lakh during the meeting.

Vijaykanth said that he knew his philanthropy would not end poverty, but he was setting an example for others to emulate.

