VELLORE:Three inmates of the state-supported Home for the Socio-Psychological Rehabilitation of Mentally-ill Persons (Home) at Tirupattur were reunited with their families on Wednesday. Vice chairperson of the State Planning Commission, Shanta Sheela Nair was present on the occasion.

The three inmates who were reunited are Murugesan from Salem district, Nana Saheb Perne from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra and Ponni from Villupuram district.

According to the joint secretary of the home, C Ramesh, Murugesan, 48-years-old was rescued by the Home one year ago at the Flower Bazar area in Vaniyambadi. After the locals informed the Home, he was admitted and given treatment by a team of doctors from CMC Vellore. The patient regained his memory recently and identified himself as Murugesan from Salem Coolie Line area. The managers of the Home with the help of police from Salem district and the Mettur dam area, traced Murugesan’s family. He was reunited with his brother, Sridhar, who revealed that Murugesan had been suffering from mental illness for the past 25 years and had gone missing sometime last year.

Three months back, a 60-year-old man was found loitering around the Mathur area in Krishnagiri when a newspaper reporter informed the Home at Tirupattur. The man was admitted to the Home and after treatment, he identified himself as Nana Saheb Perne belonging to Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. His family was traced with the help of Rahoori police. Perne’s cousin, Sathish Jangli, and nephew, Sanjay Patare, who had come to take Perne back to their fold said Perne had gone missing two years ago and they had presumed he was not alive.

“It was a pleasant surprise to see Nana here,” they said.

The third inmate, Ponni, (50), was rescued from Thiruvoodal village in Tiruvannamalai district three years ago and was admitted to the Home. The treatment and interaction with other inmates helped her regain her memory. Based on the information provided by her, the Home’s managers managed to trace her family. Her son Pazhani who had come to collect Ponni said that after the demise of his father, his mother became mentally ill. Ponni was given treatment but went missing four years ago. After attempts to trace her proved futile, the son had lost hope.

The Home currently has 51 inmates comprising 19 women and 32 men, who are awaiting to be reunited with their families.