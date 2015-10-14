CHENNAI: The VCK on Tuesday formally endorsed the party’s continuance in the People’s Welfare Front comprising the MDMK, Left and VCK, besides vowing to strengthen it. A resolution to this effect was passed at the VCK’s high level meeting, which stated that the PWF had won people’s respect and appreciation.

Though there was no word of converting the front into an electoral alliance, party’s general secretary D Ravikumar speaking to Express said: “That does not indicate any kind of oscillation about facing the elections together. The parties in the front are firm in the front and they will not leave the alliance to join any other front.”

Party sources said the only question among the leaders is whether to make the announcement of electoral alliance immediately or wait till the poll declaration. One of the party leaders said, “We want to keep the alliance open for possible new entrants like the DMDK and TMC. Declaring the front as an electoral alliance immediately may create a feeling that the front is closed for new entrants.”

He further said when CPM politburo member G Ramakrishnan approached DMDK leader Vijayakant, the latter had not rejected the offer and was keeping his options open. Likewise, TMC leader G K Vasan too would like to join the alliance depending on the situation closer to the elections.

Potical analyst V M S Suba Gunarajan said: “There are chances for Vijayakant to join the front and Vasan too may be considering such an option. If the DMDK joined the front, it could make a difference in the polls.”

Further, VCK sources said early announcements could cause internal disturbances within the parties as those opposing the formation of electoral front could create confusion. Some of the CPI MLAs maintain more than cordial ties with the AIADMK and match the ruling party members in their praise for the government and the chief minister. The CPI under its former State secretary D Pandian had good ties with the AIADMK till the Lok Sabha elections.

Journalist Govi Lenin said: “It will be better for the parties in the front to delay the announcement. That will help them read the emerging situation and chalk out their strategy in a better way.”