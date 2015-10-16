VELLORE: Local NGO, Social Life Animation India (SOLAI) is hosting a two-day meet on ‘Ecological Economics of J C Kumarappa and Its Relevance Today’ in its campus in Christianpet on October 19 and 20. The colloquium, its first in Vellore, will involve a state-level meet on the first day, conducted in Tamil for the benefit of locals, while the second day will be conducted in English for other participants.

SOLAI’s founder, Dr R P Rajan said the purpose of the meet is to strengthen and enhance awareness of the ecological and economic thought processes of Gandhian, J C Kumarappa. Nature conservationists, farmers, organic farmers, agronomists, social scientists, farmer training centres, development consultants, lawyers and IT professionals from across the country are expected to participate in the meet.

Kumarappa had envisioned an economy that satisfied human needs, while rooting out socio-economic conflict, unemployment, poverty and deprivation. He had a firm belief that villages must be at the centre of economic planning and advocated collaborating with nature to meet the needs of the people.

The areas of focus of the meet would be an alternative sustainable economy based on natural order, a village-centric economic order, life enriching production and consumption of foods, rural crafts and industries and ethnic public finance to husband natural resources.

Several practical real-life examples of Kumarappa’s ideas that have been implemented by farmers will be showcased including several other NGOs sharing their experiences in the implementation of ecologically sustainable economics.