PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of the proposed installation of the telemedicine facilities in Sabarimala, to help the pilgrims of the Ayyappa Temple, a team lead by JIPMER’s director, Dr S C Parija, inspected the site on Monday. The team inspected various places between Pamba Hospital (downhill) to Sannidhanam Health Centre near Ayyappa Temple (uphill), where the telemedicine infrastructure could be put in place.

As part of the inspection, Dr Parija interacted with the district Head Quarter Medical Officer and other officials.

He also suggested various emergency life-saving measures that need to be kept ready before going in for tele-consultation with JIPMER specialists.

Parija also suggested besides ISRO’s telemedicine connectivity another alternate connectivity like NKN (National Knowledge Network) or BSNL network be kept ready.

The BSNL network at the Hill was tested by way of conducting teleconference from various places on the Temple Hills (spread over four Kilometres) with JIPMER.

Dr Parija suggested provision of good transportation facilities using locally available structures such as mobile stretchers or existing Palkies (currently being used for carrying old people for Darshan), to shift victims of stampede, injuries and heart attack from the site of accident to the telemedicine centre.

He also favoured carrying out regular Disaster Management Drills.

The director also requested officials to send doctors and paramedical staff to JIPMER to learn and get trained in various telemedicine-related activities.

As per the plans of JIPMER experts, every 500 metre-1 km, a paramedical staff with ‘Mobile Resuscitation Kit’ may be made available to resuscitate victims and injured pilgrims before transporting them to the telemedicine centre.

These paramedical staff may be provided with smartphones to show victims online to telemedicine centres before shifting them there.

Various NGOs may be roped in to provide volunteers for helping the victims. ‘Mobile Tents’ may be used to provide immediate shelter and care to victims at the site of accidents before shifting them to the telemedicine Centre, experts opined.