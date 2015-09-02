CHENNAI: Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Tuesday announced measures for textile sector growth in the state and they include forming a consultative committee and grant of Rs 22.55 crore for silk farmers. Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the committee, to be headed by Handlooms and Textiles Minister Gokul Indira, would have representatives from handloom, powerloom, spinning, readymade and knitwear sections. The panel would elicit views of the sections to ensure integrated growth, she added.

Jayalalithaa said the Rs 5.25-crore would be granted for cultivating high-yielding mulberry varieties on 5,000 acres while Rs 5.25 crore would be spent on equipment for 1,000 farmers for raising silkworms.

She said the government would help set up sprinkle irrigation system on 1,400 acres at Rs 4 crore.

Stating that silk material worth between Rs 200 crore and Rs 220 crore per year had been produced through the 83 cooperative handloom silk weavers societies, the Chief Minister said that with a view to increasing the sale of silk varieties through cooperative societies and Cooptex, a special rebate of 15 per cent would be offered on silk varieties. This measure would cost an additional expenditure of Rs 10 crore to the government.

Under the Scheme for Integrated Textile Park implemented by the Central government, it was proposed to set up 14 parks at a cost of Rs 983.41 crore. For smaller textile parks, the government would give Rs 2.5 crore to the entrepreneurs who were keen to set up such parks. The Centre had introduced a new scheme - Integrated Processing Development Scheme to improve water and effluent management for dyeing units. Of the total amount given to industries under this scheme, the state government would contribute 25 per cent.

The Central government had stopped assistance given to Catalytic Development Programme (CDP). However, the State government would extend the assistance for some of the important schemes under the CDP during 2015-16.