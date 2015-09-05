COIMBATORE: Ward No. 5 of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), which was created by integrating five wards of the erstwhile Thudiyalur town panchayat, has developed the least even after its merger with the CCMC.

A resident of the area told Express, "We thought that our area will develop after its merger with the corporation. But now, we think that our area was much better off when it was a town panchayat."

The Anna Colony, which houses over 300 poor families, has no toilets in any of the houses, but has just four public toilets. Water supply and maintenance of these toilets is also very poor. Most of the families here live in small houses in the congested streets, and depend on daily wages for their bread.

"How can just four public toilets be enough for a population of 1,000 people? If we wait everyday to use these toilets, we cannot go to work in the morning. Hence, we are forced to defecate in the open," lamented a woman resident.

Annapoorani, councillor of CCMC representing the ward told Express that there is no space to built new toilets in Anna Colony. When asked about the absence of bus shelter in Thudiyalur bus stop, which falls under this ward, she said that a proposal has been already sent and it will be built through the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS).

Areas like Sri Devi Nagar, Vishwanathapuram, Amar Jothy Saroj Nagar Road etc., which are adjacent to the Mettupalayam road, does not have road facilities and water stagnate in potholes in these muddy streets during rains.

Residents complain that drinking water is supplied by the corporation only once in 10 or 11 days. They wish it would be better for them if they get water supply at least once in two or three days.

Solid waste collected from the houses here is not disposed off regularly, but is dumped in the residential areas itself, and is carried to the corporation dumpyard once in three or four days only, say residents. "Sometimes, the stench from the wastes is unbearable, and we need to call and inform the corporation authorities to clean the mess," a resident said.

"Road-laying work is going on in areas like Murugan Nagar, Poompuhar Nagar etc.," the councillor added.