UDHAGAMANDALAM:A 61-year-old man was on Monday sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for having sexually abused a class two girl in 2012.

According to the prosecution, daily wager Karuppaiya, son of late Karuppannan of Naermamanthi village near Sholurmattam, on December 12, 2012, took the girl to his house from school and sexually abused her. That was when the girls’ parents were away at work. On information, the girl’s father and relatives checked Karuppaiya’s house and found the girl having been abused. On a complaint, police registered a case and arrested Karuppaiya. The t rial went on and the judgment was delivered on Monday.