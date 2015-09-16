CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday urged the Centre to convene a meeting of the Cauvery Supervisory Committee immediately to discuss Karnataka’s failure to release water as per the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

Chief Secretary K Gnanadesikan, in a letter to Union Water Resources Secretary Shashi Shekher, requested him to advise Karnataka to make good the shortfall of 38.516 tmcft of water till September 13 and ensure further releases in time.

In a separate letter to his Karnataka counterpart Kaushik Mukherjee, he rejected arguments put forth by the latter for non-release of water as per schedule. The Centre had earlier conveyed that the Supervisory Committee meeting would be convened on September 28. Gnanadesikan told the Union Water Resources Secretary, that Karnataka had not ensured the flows at Billigundulu. As on September 13, there was a huge shortfall of 38.516 tmcft. As against the prescribed 111.333 tmcft, receipt was only 72.817 tmcft.

Karnataka in its reply to his letter dated August 25, requesting water release as per the final order, sought to justify the lower releases on the pretext that this year was a distress year. However, on verification with the Indian Meteorological Department, it had been ascertained that during this year 2015-16, the rainfall in the Cauvery catchment in Karnataka had been normal and the IMD had indicated that there ws only one per cent deviation as on September 9. “Therefore, the contention of the Karnataka government is incorrect and contrary to the factual position”, Gnanadesikan added.

He also pointed out that the Tribunal had defined that the irrigation season is from June 1 to January 31 of the next year.

However, Karnataka had drawn water for its summer irrigation during the year 2014-15, in contravention of the final order. “If only Karnataka had carried over the storage as on January 31, to June 1, 2015 as mandated by the Tribunal, there would not have been any difficulty for Karnataka to ensure the flows due to Tamil Nadu as prescribed”, he added.

Replying to the letter of Kaushik Mukherjee, Gnanadesikan said the contention of Karnataka that accounting of water at the end of the season in December by taking into consideration the ground realities in the entire Cauvery basin in respect of the final order of the Tribunal, during a distress year, had no relevance in the present context.

The Chief Secretary pointed out that as on September 14, Karnataka has gross storage of about 70 tmcft of water in its four reservoirs and had already been drawing water for irrigation.