Assn Jumps into Support Embattled HM

VELLORE: The Tamil Nadu Government School Headmasters’ Association (TNGSHA) on Sunday demanded action against Ramanaickanpettai panchayat president RR Vasu and his ilk for allegedly abusing and assaulting K Sampurna Sagayam, headmaster, Government Higher Secondary School in the village on Friday.

E Kesavan, district secretary of TNGSHA said they would petition the Collector R Nanthagopal and the Superintendent of Police P K Senthil Kumari to take action against Vasu, who is also president, Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school, councillor Murali, RT Sampath Kumar, husband of the Village Education Committee president Vijayalakshmi and their supporters.

The association alleged that Vasu embezzled Rs 1.82 lakh from the joint account opened by him and the HM.

“Vasu withdrew Rs 1.50 lakh from the account on June 26 without my knowledge. He also issued cheques for Rs 32,500 within the next couple of weeks. When I came to know about this, I approached the bank manager who said Vasu had submitted a letter to convert the joint account into a single account. I took the issue to the higher authorities,” said Sagayam. Vasu was furious with the HM, Sagayam. He  claimed that Friday’s incident was planned by Vasu as he took the school fund misuse issue to higher officials.

Denying reports that he showed his footwear to the panchayat president during a heated argument on Friday, Sagayam said a group of women forcefully took him to Vasu, who stood in the school campus along with his supporters.

“They assaulted and abused me. Vasu is an influential person in the village. He manipulated the situation and turned the people against me,” said Sagayam who was admitted to the Vaniyambadi GH.

Strongly condemning the unruly panchayat president and his supporters, the Vellore unit of TNGSHA was planning to protest in front of the Collectorate on Wednesday.

