PUDUCHERRY: The one-day bandh called by the CENTAC students and parents associations to protest irregularities in the selection process affected normal life here on Tuesday.

Three different CENTAC students and parents associations came together to observe the bandh, which passed off peacefully. Opposition political parties, Congress and DMK, also supported the agitation.

The association demanded that the Puducherry government and CENTAC committee fill up 50 per cent MBBS seats from Private Unaided Medical Colleges, for which approval have been obtained through an agreement. They also asked the administration that the admissions to MBBS seats for the additional intake obtained by two private medical Colleges be filled before September 30 through CENTAC.

About 90 Youth Congress activists, led by Yuvaraj, who attempted to picket the State assembly, were arrested and removed. The activists shouted slogans against Chief Minister N Rangasamy, charging him of rendering ‘injustice’ to meritorious students in the CENTAC selection process.

Another group, led by Pondicherry State Students and Parents Association leader Bala alias Balasubramanian, was removed by the police, when they staged a road roko at Raja Theatre junction.

Police also removed nearly 40 people, led by All CENTAC Students, Parents Association (PCESPA) president Narayanassamy, from the new bus stand, when they blocked the TNSTCbuses. The activists also asked the children of some private schools to get down from the school vans early in the morning.

Most of the shops and business establishments, barring medical stores and some tea stalls, remained closed in all the busy shopping streets inside the town. The big market and Nellithope markets did not function. Certain private schools also declared holidays, but the government schools remained open.

Autorickshaws, taxis and three wheeler passenger tempos were also off the road. A few PRTC buses were operated with police escort.

Police officials were also deployed in key junctions to prevent any untoward incidents.