VELLORE: Garbage in Vellore city can be smartly managed, according to Vellore Srinivasan an expert in the field of Integrated and Sustainable Solid and Liquid Resources Management (SLRM). A native of Vellore, he has been working on projects on waste management for many cities and towns across the country for the past 18 years.

“If we understand what is waste, how to handle it, its management is very simple and rewarding,” he said, speaking to Express on Thursday. Srinivasan believes all waste is a valuable resource if handled properly on time. Presently a consultant for many state governments in the North and North East, he has established many SRLM centres.

Srinivasan said that if perishable waste from households can be collected within 12 hours of generation, they become a valuable resource. The model of waste management he has developed has won an international award in 2010. It is based on the concept of a decentralized approach, source segregation, separate collection and frequent collection of waste generated. He claims his master plans for towns and cities can be implemented within 40 days and demonstrated this with the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation earlier this year.

According to him, around 60 percent of the waste generated in a city can be recycled/re-used at the source. Gated communities, government office complexes, shopping complexes and re-use garbage generated reducing the amount of garbage dumped in dumping grounds. Care has to be taken in handling domestic waste that constitutes around 30 percent of the total waste generated in the city. Normally a community generates 54 types of organic waste which can be recycled, 158 types of inorganic materials such as plastic, paper, rubber, glass etc and 15 types of non-recyclable and non-compostable waste that require some planning. He uses cattle, ducks, chicken, fish, earthworms, algae, frogs, turkeys, dogs and pigs to convert various ‘waste materials’ into useful products. This incidentally helps in rehabilitating stray animals in the city.

SRLM centers can be established in every ward with very little space and they can be maintained by women SHGs without the intervention of the local body.

“This is a people’s movement and I have demonstrated that such a model is sustainable,” he pointed out.

After his appearance on Amir Khan’s Satyameva Jayathe show last year, many cities and towns in North India have availed of his services and implemented the ‘Vellore model’. Kapi village in Gujarath is free of garbage bins, dumping yards and stray animals with waste collection being carried out twice a day by women SHGs. “Nowhere in the world is waste collected from households twice everyday,” he remarked.

Given an opportunity, he said that he can devise a system that will make Vellore a real model city. “There is nothing wrong with waste, nor with the people, not even with the system, but the political will to accept new concepts of waste management must be present,” he noted.

Ex-MLA seeks cm intervention

Vellore: Former Vellore MLA, C Gnanasekaran, has appealed to the Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for advice in finding a holistic solution to the garbage issue, which otherwise could result in a serious public health issue. In a letter to the CM, the former MLA pointed out that opposition by residents of Saduperi village where the corporation has maintained a yard for over 40 years has deprived the city of a dumping ground with no alternative site. The corporation’s attempts to establish new modern compost yards at Sathupalayam or 66 Puthur villages have also met with stiff opposition, he stated in his letter.