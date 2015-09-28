NAMAKKAL:The founder of Dheeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai Yuvaraj, who is on the run since the murder of Dalit engineering graduate Gokulraj, released a 51-minute audio clip that was widely circulated on social media and TVs.

The audio appears to lend credence to the charge that DSP Vishnupriya, who committed suicide by hanging self at her residence in Thiruchengode on Sept 18, was under pressure to act on the case relating to the murder of Gokulraj. But the deceased DSP, during the chat, did not mention that she was pressured by her superiors.

At one point of the chat with Yuvaraj over phone, she said, “…Mental pressure (for me). I fought for saving the six persons from (detaining under) the Goondas.”

“You know how the policemen are suffering. Do you know how much pressure for me,” she asked.

“You know how much pressure I have. It’s mental tension for me. I am fighting with our officials over the detention under the Goondas (Act),” she told.

She said her superiors were asking why Yuvaraj could not be nabbed and why the SC/ST case (murder of Gokulraj) could not be closed. But she did not blame any of her superior officials. But the tone indicates as if she was complaining.

The audio clip revealed that Vishnupriya promised Yuvaraj of cancelling all the detentions under the Goondas Act if he surrendered.

“I will give you assurance. You come and surrender. I will cancel all the Goondas detentions already initiated and stop all those being initiated,” she told him.

The chat between the two, appearing to be edited, also revealed the DSP expressing pity on Yuvaraj’s brother, who too was arrested in the case. She asked, “What did your brother do? His wife keeps on weeping daily.”

Yuvaraj in his audio alleged that certain hands were operating behind the top police officials with an ulterior motive to wipe out his organisation.

He also vowed to approach the High Court seeking to punish those police officials whose pressure forced the young DSP to end self.

“I am giving the CB-CID seven days’ time. If they fail to act, I will approach the High Court,” he said.