NAMAKKAL: A 55-year-old man was convicted for raping a Class I girl and sentenced to five years of imprisonment by the Mahila Court here on Thursday.

Delivering the judgment, Mahila Court Judge P Ilango sentenced Annamalai, a resident of Boer Street, Pillikalpalayam near Paramathi-Velur, on two counts. He was sentenced to undergo imprisonment for a period of five years for raping (Section 376 of IPC) the six-year-old girl and six months imprisonment for intimidation (Section 506 (i) of the IPC), court sources said. The second accused and Annamalai’s cousin, M Murugesan, 40, was handed one year imprisonment for criminal intimidation (506 (ii) of IPC).

The sources recalled that Annamalai, a daily wage labourer, lured the girl while she was alone at her house. He took her to his house and raped there. Later, both the convicts threatened her parents of dire consequences, if the matter was let known to others.

The incident occurred on April 16, 2012. Following a complaint from the girl’s parents, the Jedarpalayam Police registered a case and arrested the duo. After the pronouncement of the verdict, both the convicts were taken to the Coimbatore Central Prison, the sources said.