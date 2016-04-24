CUDDALORE: Continuing his attack against archrival and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa over the December 2015 deluge in Tamil Nadu, DMK President M Karunanidhi today once again slammed her for not meeting affected people during the crisis in this district.

He asked if those in the ruling saddle really helped people when it was required.

"How much were you affected by the floods. The Chief Minster--did they meet you? Did they provide what you needed then? Did they wipe your tears," he said while addressing an election rally here.

However, DMK believed in standing 'shoulder-to-shoulder' with people and assured that his partymen will assist the people at any hour of need.

Cuddalore was one of the worst-affected districts following the torrential rain in December last which resulted in severe floods here.

Launching his election campaign on Saturday from Chennai, Karunanidhi had slammed Jayalalithaa, saying she had not met the people of flood-affected areas then.

Corruption had grown manifold in the AIADMK rule, the DMK President alleged while levelling charges of corruption against AIADMK ministers without naming them.

Making a strong pitch for his party to be voted to power in the May 16 Assembly polls, Karunanidhi said DMK was not a mere political party but a movement which strived for social equality.

"DMK is not just a party but a political movement. We want a caste-free society and we are ready to counter anyone who goes against such principles," he said.

Seeking votes for the candidates of DMK and its allies including Congress in constituencies in this district, he urged the people to strengthen his party's hands in its effort to ensure a caste-free society.