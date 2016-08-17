6 held for Thanjai caste clash over procession

Express News Service By

THANJAVUR: Thiruneelakkudi police arrested six persons, three each from caste-Hindu and Dalit communities, for the clash during the car procession of Vada Bathrakaliamman temple in Sannapuram near Kumbakonam.

The police arrested N Muthukumar (26), D Kalaiarasan (25), M Radhakrishnan (30), belonging to Caste-Hindu community based on a complaint by M Anbazhagan (50) of Colony street of Sannapuram.

The accused were booked under various sections of Indian penal code and sections under SC,ST (prevention of atrocities) act. The police are also on the lookout for more persons from the caste-Hindu community.

Similarly based on a counter complaint the police arrested K Manoharan (29), Stalin (33), K Sivanandam (23) from Dalit community under various sections including under section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian penal code. Police personnel are also on the lookout for some more persons.

On Monday night, Dalits and caste Hindus clashed after the latter allegedly refused to take the temple car procession through the former’s settlement. The revenue officials had to intervene and seize the car.