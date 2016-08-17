Home States Tamil Nadu

6 held for Thanjai caste clash over procession

Published: 17th August 2016 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2016 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

THANJAVUR: Thiruneelakkudi police arrested six persons, three each from caste-Hindu and Dalit communities, for the clash during the car procession of Vada Bathrakaliamman temple in Sannapuram near Kumbakonam.

The police arrested N Muthukumar (26), D Kalaiarasan (25), M Radhakrishnan (30), belonging to Caste-Hindu community based on a complaint by M Anbazhagan (50) of Colony street of Sannapuram.

The accused were booked under various sections of Indian penal code and sections under SC,ST (prevention of atrocities) act. The police are also on the lookout for more persons from the caste-Hindu community.

Similarly based on a counter complaint the police arrested K Manoharan (29), Stalin (33), K Sivanandam (23) from Dalit community under various sections including under section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian penal code. Police personnel are also on the lookout for some more persons.

On Monday night, Dalits and caste Hindus clashed after the latter allegedly refused to take the temple car procession through the former’s settlement. The revenue officials had to intervene and seize the car.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp