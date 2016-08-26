Day after arrest, Yuvaraj lodged in Vellore prison

M Sabari By

NAMAKKAL : The prime accused in the honour killing of dalit youth Gokulraj and founder of Dheeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai, Yuvaraj, was remanded in Vellore prison on Thursday. His arrest was registered a day ago in Chennai, following cancellation of his bail by Supreme Court.

The Namakkal CB-CID police brought him here in the wee hours of Thursday. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) S Malarmathi at her residence. But the CJM directed the police to produce Yuvaraj in the court.

When produced at the court, Yuvaraj pleaded that he be lodged in the Salem Central Prison as cases are pending against him in Salem, Namakkal, Karur and Erode.

But the CJM said Yuvaraj could make this plea before the Principal District Judge (PDJ) during the next hearing on September 8. Later, the CJM remanded him to 15 days’ custody in the Vellore Central Prison.

V Gokulraj, an engineering graduate from Omalur in Salem, was found dead on a railway track at Pallipalayam in Namakkal on June 24. Yuvaraj, who had put out audio clips about the matter, surrendered and was granted bail by the Madras High Court, after the Namakkal court dismissed his plea thrice.