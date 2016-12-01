DMK chief M Karunanidhi hospitalised

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After suffering from drug allergy and remaining indoors for more than a month, DMK chief M Karunanidhi was hospitalised today here in Chennai. He was admitted at Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet just before 6 AM in the morning, sources said.

According to a bulletin issued by the hospital, he was admitted for optimisation of nutrition and hydration. “DMK president and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Kalaignar M Karunanidhi has been admitted for optimisation of nutrition and hydration,” said the bulletin issued a little while after the DMK patriarch was admitted.

The hospital stated the condition of the 92-year-old leader is stable and was advised to stay in hospital for a few more days. “He is stable and being treated by a team of doctors. He will be in the hospital for few days,” the bulletin informed.

Top leaders including DMK treasurer and his son MK Stalin, daughter and MP Kanimozhi and MLA K Ponmudi were with the leader at the hospital. Senior leader and deputy general secretary of DMK VP Duraisamy said the condition of his party leader is stable.

“Our leader is in a stable condition,” he told reporters outside the hospital where a large number of party cadre gathered.

Duraisamy further stated that Karunanidhi was taken to the Kauvery Hospital because the doctors from the same hospital have been attending to him already.

Worried party men have been thronging the hospital with anxiety to know the health condition of their beloved leader.

The five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu suffered drug allergy in October and was confined to his residence since then. He avoided visitors and did not appear in the public platform.