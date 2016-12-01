Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK chief M Karunanidhi hospitalised

According to a bulletin issued by the hospital, he was admitted for optimisation of nutrition and hydration.

Published: 01st December 2016 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2016 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

karunanidhi Paneerselvam war of words

DMK chief M Karunanidhi (PTI/File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After suffering from drug allergy and remaining indoors for more than a month, DMK chief M Karunanidhi was hospitalised today here in Chennai. He was admitted at Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet just before 6 AM in the morning, sources said.

According to a bulletin issued by the hospital, he was admitted for optimisation of nutrition and hydration.  “DMK president and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Kalaignar M Karunanidhi has been admitted for optimisation of nutrition and hydration,” said the bulletin issued a little while after the DMK patriarch was admitted.

The hospital stated the condition of the 92-year-old leader is stable and was advised to stay in hospital for a few more days. “He is stable and being treated by a team of doctors. He will be in the hospital for few days,” the bulletin informed.

Top leaders including DMK treasurer and his son MK Stalin, daughter and MP Kanimozhi and MLA K Ponmudi were with the leader at the hospital. Senior leader and deputy general secretary of DMK VP Duraisamy said the condition of his party leader is stable.

“Our leader is in a stable condition,” he told reporters outside the hospital where a large number of party cadre gathered.

Duraisamy further stated that Karunanidhi was taken to the Kauvery Hospital because the doctors from the same hospital have been attending to him already.

Worried party men have been thronging the hospital with anxiety to know the health condition of their beloved leader.

The five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu suffered drug allergy in October and was confined to his residence since then. He avoided visitors and did not appear in the public platform.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M.Karunanidhi DMK President M.Karunanidhi Kauvery Hospital DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp